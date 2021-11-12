SUV slams into Bedford Heights gun store on Northfield Road

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are investigating after an SUV slammed into a storefront in Bedford Heights Friday morning.

Authorities responded to Atlantic Gun & Tackle, 5425 Northfield Road, just after 3 a.m. for a report of an SUV that crashed into the front of the building. When they arrived on scene, they found a black Jeep Liberty smashed through the front door, but no driver or any other occupants.

Police haven’t revealed how many people were involved or if anything was taken from the store.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of crash at Atlantic Gun and Tackle in Bedford Heights.

You may remember a rash of smash and grabs four years ago where criminals were primarily targeting ATMs. As a precaution, many stores installed concrete barriers to deter the crimes.

From our News 5 cameras on scene, it appears some of those precautions were in place at the Bedford Heights location.

