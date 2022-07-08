SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — The SWAT team was at the South Euclid Walmart on Friday after a shoplifter pulled a knife on an employee and threatened them.

The incident happened at 10:45 a.m. at the Walmart on Warrensville Center Road.

According to police, a male shoplifter pulled and threatened a Walmart Loss Prevention Agent who attempted to stop him.

Police said the male fled from the store on foot and entered a SUV in the parking lot.

According to police, he was still armed with the knife and refused to exit the vehicle when asked.

Police said negotiations with him were unsuccessful and he repeatedly told officers to "just kill me."

Officers used pepper ball rounds inside of the vehicle which caused him to open the doors, according to police.

Police said an officer then struck the male in the hip with a less-lethal round and he surrendered.

He was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The knife was recovered by police from inside the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

