SWAT team called to East Cleveland apartment complex for active shooter

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The East Cleveland SWAT team was called to an apartment complex Sunday afternoon after an active shooter situation was reported in the area, according to the East Cleveland Police Department.

Around 12:19 p.m., residents at Terrace Tower Apartments called 911 to report multiple shots had been fired with numerous people shot.

Officers responded to the scene and found a female who had been stabbed and a male with a gunshot wound. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

As authorities approached the victims, other residents said there was a shooter inside the apartment complex firing a weapon.

Police then called the SWAT team and cleared the apartment complex, but did not find the shooter.

Law enforcement later reviewed surveillance footage and discovered the shooter had fled the apartment after the shooting spree, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 216-451-1234.

