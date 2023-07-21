Swings-N-Things named 'World's Greatest Family Entertainment Center', to be featured on national TV show

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio family staple is in the national spotlight and garnering major recognition.

Swings-N-Things Family Fun Park was just named "World's Greatest Family Entertainment Center" by the long-running, award-winning TV show "World's Greatest."

Production crews are set to shoot the episode this Saturday, July 22, and Swings-N-Things' owner is encouraging families to get in on the action and visit the park.

"All we ever wanted to do was have a place where people could come and have a good time," Tim Sorge, President and Co-Owner of Swings-N-Things said.

Tim Sorge finds absolute joy in each and every day spent at Swings-N-Things.

The longtime owner of the family fun park in Olmsted Township gets to live out his inner childhood—making sure work never feels like it.

He made a career change and opened the business with his wife Joanne more than 40 years ago.

"I was a college baseball coach, college instructor at Tri-C in Parma. Thought that would be everything I would want to do," Sorge said.

What started out as a batting range on some leased property ultimately morphed into the 13-acre park.

Bumper boats, a go-kart track, paintball, an indoor game room, and a full-scale miniature golf course took them to the next level and solidified their spot in an evolving marketplace.

"It was fate. I often wonder did I make the right decision. But I guess we probably did," Sorge said.

Producers from the national award-winning TV show "World's Greatest" took notice, calling Sorge up to present him with the opportunity.

This fall, Swing-N-Things will be featured on the latest season of "World's Greatest" and named the "World's Greatest Family Entertainment Center."

Their service, safety records, and history ultimately sealed the deal.

"They said a lot of it had to do with our story was very compelling and how my wife and I started, didn't have a lot of money and there was no industry. They did a lot of background research, and we had to fill out 12 pages of paperwork," Sorge said.

This latest honor has been mind-blowing as the show's staff researches 75,000 industries and businesses to find the best.

"We had no idea they were looking for the greatest fun park in the world. They called and told us about it, and we thought they were putting us on," Sorge said.

Sorge says the secret to their overall success is multi-generational entertainment and finding something for everyone—including the ice cream.

His wife perfected that recipe. He won't reveal her secret ingredient.

In the meantime, he credits his staff and the adults who grew up at the park who now bring their own children and carry out a long-time tradition.

"We just wanna thank everybody in the Greater Cleveland area. Truly. We couldn't have done it without the support," Sorge said.

Swings-N-Things is open year-round. For more info on where to watch "World's Greatest", click here.

For more information on Swings-N-Things, click here.