Taste of the Browns fundraising event kicks off at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Nov. 14

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is taking the annual Taste of the Browns to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for a family-friendly event that will raise money to fight hunger and will include fun new elements only available at the zoo.

The event kicks off Sunday, Nov. 14 from noon to 4 p.m.

Families will enjoy food from local restaurants, Cleveland Browns alumni mixing and mingling with guests and a silent auction featuring Browns memorabilia. The event also includes admission to the zoo and small animal encounters.

The Taste of the Browns is a major fundraiser for the Greater Cleveland Food Ban. Over the years, it has raised more than $2.8 million in funds. The 2019 event alone raised more than $309,000, which allowed the organization to provide over 1.2 million meals to families in six counties.

“The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is excited to bring back Taste of the Browns this year. It not only provides needed meals to the community, but shows our support of the restaurant community which, in spite of their own challenges over the last year, has continued to champion the work we do in Northeast Ohio,” said Kristin Warzocha, President and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. “We’re also proud to be a community partner of the Cleveland Browns First and Ten initiative and to work with them on this great event.”

In addition to sampling the best food the city has to offer, attendees can bid on silent auction items to benefit the Food Bank. The auction opens online on Nov. 8.

The event will be at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in the Amphitheater and Australian Adventure. Tickets are $75 each for adults and $25 for ages 3-17. The event will be held rain or shine. Every dollar donated provides $10 worth of food.

Click here to buy tickets.

