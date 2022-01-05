The Cuyahoga Earned Income Tax Credit Coalition looking for volunteers for upcoming tax season

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Coalition is looking for volunteers to help with the upcoming tax season.

The coalition provides free, accessible tax preparation services for low-income taxpayers across Cuyahoga County.

To volunteer, no tax experience is required. One quick training will get you certified, and all of the organization's tax sites have experienced professionals that help review returns.

In 2020, the EITC Coalition trained over 300 volunteers to help deliver $18.3 million dollars in refunds back to over 12,000 people.

The IRS provides a free one-day training course that will provide you with a certification to complete basic tax returns. Advanced training is also available.

"Earn a new skill and help families save money this season," the organization said in a release.

To sign up to become a volunteer, click here to start certification.

