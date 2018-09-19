BROOK PARK, Ohio - A fire broke out at a popular roller skating rink Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Brookpark Skateland, 13445 Brookpark Road, at around 12:30 a.m.

Firefighters from Parma Heights, Parma and Middleburg Heights assisted with putting out the fire.

They were able to find the source and extinguish the fire quickly.

The inside of the building experienced significant damage and an estimated cost of the damage is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported and the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The park has been around for nearly 60 years as it celebrates its 57th anniversary in business.