Thousands in Parma without power Christmas morning

PARMA, Ohio — Thousands of Parma and Parma Heights residents woke up to their Christmas lights out with no electricity after a power outage impacted the city.

Parma Heights police said the power outage stems down Pearl Road.

As of 10:30 a.m., more than 15,000 Parma residents were without power while nearly 5,000 Parma Heights residents were without power.

Police said crews are working to fix the outage and ask residents not to call 911 because of the lack of power.

All traffic lights in the city should be treated as a 4-way stop.

In North Royalton, nearly 3,000 were also left without power.

Repairs are expected to be completed by 1 p.m., according to FirstEnergy.

To monitor outages and restoration times, click here.

