Trick-or-Treat Fest returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio — By popular demand, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's Trick-or-Treat Fest returns ahead of the 2023 Halloween holiday.

The beloved event is presented by Citizens.

The goal is to give kids a chance to celebrate and trick-or-treat during the daytime hours at the zoo.

Each weekend is jam-packed with fun, fall activities, and Halloween events.

Kids can get their groove on at the Monster Mash Dance Party, ride trains on the Pumpkin Express, and meet dozens of costumed characters.

There will be 20 trick-or-treat stations found along the walkable Wayside Furniture Way.

Tickets are on sale right now.

Non-members pay $9. (General Admission is sold separately.)

Members pay $7.

Children under 2 are free.

Zoo admission is not included with this event.

Trick or Treat Fest runs each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday up until October 29 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information on the event and ways to buy tickets, click here.