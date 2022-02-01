U.S. postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Shaker Heights; 20-year-old Beachwood man arrested

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A U.S. postal worker on his delivery route in Shaker Heights was robbed at gunpoint Monday, according to the Shaker Heights Police Department.

Officers responded at 7:16 p.m. to the 300 block of Stoer Road to investigate a report of a robbery.

A postal employee said he had been approached by a masked male who displayed a firearm and demanded his work keys.

The employee said after taking his keys, the masked male fled the area in a dark-colored Nissan vehicle with heavily tinted windows.

At approximately 8:22 p.m., officers observed a Nissan that matched the description given by the postal carrier on Chagrin Boulevard and Lee Road.

The vehicle fled the area at a high rate of speed. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Beachwood, parked and exited the vehicle in the 3000 block of Rolliston Road.

The driver was arrested for receiving stolen property and officers found property belonging to the United States Postal Office.

The investigation remains under investigation.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the U.S. Post Office recommended customers use collection boxes during operating hours.

As a preventative measure, USPS is recommending customers use collection boxes during operating hours. After operating hours, customers can drop off mail inside the Post Office. There are many Post Offices with 24-hour lobby access. Customers can find lobby hours on our website.



Anyone who believes they may be a victim of mail theft, should promptly report it to the US Postal Inspection Service at uspis.gov/report who will determine proper investigative attention. If anyone has any information related to actual suspects of any mail theft incidents, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

