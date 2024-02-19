'Unable to corroborate': Shaker Heights Police close investigation of man who allegedly approached kids

Shaker Heights Police announced they are closing an investigation of an unknown man who allegedly approached a group of children and offered them candy.

The department was called to the outdoor recreation area of Shaker Heights Family Center on Feb. 4 after a 19-year-old woman reported that her siblings were approached by a man who offered them candy.

Police said that after a full investigation, where they interviewed the woman and her siblings and canvassed the area, they were unable to corroborate the facts that were presented to them.

They will be closing their investigation.

