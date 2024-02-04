Shaker Heights Police searching for man who they say approached kids and offered candy

Shaker Heights Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who approached a group of children and offered them candy.

On Saturday, a 19-year-old woman reported that a man in dark clothing approached her younger siblings and offered them candy while they were playing in the outdoor recreation area of Shaker Heights Family Center, police said.

The children declined the man's offer and went over to the 19-year-old and expressed concern, police said.

When she went to talk with the man, she said he left in a white van with a ladder on it, police said.

The man is described as wearing dark clothing and a mask. Police said he has a medium to dark complexion and is in his late 30s or early 40s.

Police said he would have been at the Shaker Heights Family Center between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shaker Heights Police Department at 216-491-1278.