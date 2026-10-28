Unknown powder found on mail-in ballot at Cuyahoga County Board of Elections

CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s Hazmat Team was called to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Wednesday after workers found an unknown powder while processing a vote-by-mail ballot.

Testing determined that the powder was not hazardous, and the affected area was cleared and deemed safe for workers and voters.

No one needed any medical attention, and election officials say early in-person voting was not disrupted because of the space between the voting area and the mail processing area at the Board of Elections.

A number of officials and lawmakers in Ohio and across the country have reported receiving suspicious packages containing unknown powdery substances in recent weeks.