USPS carrier injured in 3-vehicle crash in Beachwood

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — A United State Postal Service carrier was injured, along with two other people, in a three-vehicle crash that occurred in the area of Richmond and Cedar roads Tuesday.

According to Beachwood police, a man and a woman were transported to Hillcrest Hospital for their injuries sustained in the crash and another person was transported to South Pointe Hospital.

Police said all three individuals were conscious at the time of their transport, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Of the three people injured in the crash, one was a female postal carrier who was driving a postal truck at the time of the crash. The USPS confirmed that the crash occurred and the carrier suffered injuries but could not elaborate on the extent of those injuries at this time.

Authorities closed the road for around three hours while crews worked to clear the scene and was reopened around 3:30 p.m., police said.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

