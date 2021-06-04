Vehicle involved in crash that injured 3 people was taken during armed robbery in Cleveland, police say

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A teen and two others were hospitalized after the car they were in was involved in a police pursuit that ended in a crash Thursday in Garfield Heights, according to the department. Police later learned the car was taken during an armed robbery in Cleveland earlier this week.

At approximately 8:13 p.m, officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard for a report of a tan sedan driving recklessly at a high rate of speed.

Officers located the vehicle parked and occupied. The driver and the other occupants drove off with no traffic violations.

Moments later, Garfield Heights dispatch discovered the license plate was fictitious.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle at East 131 Street and Melgrove Avenue.

The vehicle fled from officers until it lost control and crashed into a utility pole at Harvard and Lee roads.

The back-seat passenger, identified as a 15-year-old girl, had minor injuries and was hospitalized as a precaution.

The male driver and male passenger were seriously injured and transported by EMS to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

The vehicle involved in the pursuit and crash had been taken in an armed robbery in Cleveland on Tuesday, police said.

A semi-automatic firearm was located in the back seat, which police said ultimately proved to be an airlift pistol.

The crash and robbery remain under investigation by Garfield Heights and the Cleveland Division of Police.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.