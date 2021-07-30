VIDEO: Geyser-like water main break on Brookpark Road putting on a show

BROOK PARK, Ohio — A geyser-like water main break was putting on a show on Brook Park Road Friday.

News 5 photojournalist Mike Vielhaber captured the water main break shooting water approximately 60 to 75 feet in the air.

Water main putting on a show on Brookpark Road near the 237 overpass. pic.twitter.com/UsZ5YZQhz2 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) July 30, 2021

The water main break started to flood Brookpark Road near State Route 237 overpass.

News 5 is reaching out for more information.

