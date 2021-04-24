Virtual talent show aims to fight homelessness in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — In an attempt to fight homelessness in Northeast Ohio, a local organization is holding a virtual talent show to raise money and provide resources for those in need.

Front Steps Housing and Services is an organization that aims to break the cycle of homelessness by providing safe, affordable and permanent housing for men, women and children in Cuyahoga County.

"We have a great success rate. Our success rate is 98%, whether it's placing people in homes in the community and they are maintaining those old homes or if it's placing people in a permanent supportive situation and they maintain their housing for six months or greater," said Sherry Brandon, CEO of Front Steps Services.

The organization is holding the virtual talent show on Saturday, April 24.

Tickets for the virtual event are $25 for adults and $10 for kids 13 years and under.

Proceeds from the talent show will go towards upgrading the technology at Front Steps Housing and Services, basic houseware and buying a 12 to 15 passenger van.

To learn more or buy tickets to the virtual talent show, click here.

