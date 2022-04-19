Walmart closing Mayfield Heights store on May 20, citing 'historic and current financial performance'

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Walmart announced it is closing the Mayfield Heights store in May, the company said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the company said the decision to close the store, located at 6594 Mayfield Road, was based on several factors, "including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold that guides our strategy to close underperforming locations.”

The store will shutter its doors on Friday, May 20.

Walmart said it’s “hopeful” store associates will want to transfer and work at another store to continue their career with the company. All associates will be eligible to transfer.

“We have been, and will continue to be, supportive of our store leadership and associates at our Mayfield Heights store. This decision is in no way a reflection of their hard work and customer service,” the company said.

Walmart’s presence in the Greater Cleveland area is currently at 21 stores and 15 of those are within a 30-minute drive. In total, there are 172 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs in Ohio.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Mayfield Heights location. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on Walmart.com.”

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.