Water main break closes portion of South Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A water main break has closed a portion of South Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights Monday, a spokesperson from Cleveland Water confirmed.

The right lane of South Taylor Road, near Mayfield Road, is closed due to flowing water.

Dave Kraska | News 5 Cleveland. A water main break on South Taylor Road in Cleveland.

Dave Kraska | News 5 Cleveland. A water main break on South Taylor Road in Cleveland.

Just after 7 a.m., a spokesperson for Cleveland Water said a crew was responding to investigate and repair the water main break.

When a News 5 photographer arrived at around 9:15 a.m., there were representatives from Cleveland Water repairing the break.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.