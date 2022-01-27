Watch
Water main break on Canal Road near Hathaway in Valley View sends water into the air

Posted at 7:36 AM, Jan 27, 2022
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — A water main break in Valley View sent water shooting up into the air Thursday as temperatures remain freezing in most places.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Water Department said investigators are at the scene of a 16-inch water main break near the intersection of Canal and Hathaway roads.

