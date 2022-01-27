Water main break reported in Gates Mills, police asking motorists to avoid the area

GATES MILLS, Ohio — A water main break in Gates Mills on Mayfield Road between Chagrin River and West Hill roads has police asking motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

The break is on the median and is affecting the westbound lanes.

Authorities said the break may result in road or lane closures.

"Additionally, residents may experience low water pressure or discolored water. Please see the Cleveland Water Department website for updates on water quality," police said.

Authorities didn't say how long it will take to repair.

