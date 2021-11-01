Westlake police investigating after 3 people found dead inside home

WESTLAKE, Ohio — The Westlake Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds at a home on Willow Run on Monday, authorities confirmed.

According to police, a person called after going into the house to check the welfare of one of the residents. The caller said a person was dead inside the home.

When police arrived, they found three adults dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

The relationships between the three people are still being investigated, according to a news release from Westlake police. Detectives do not believe there are any outstanding persons of interest.

Police presence was observed in the neighborhood and outside of the home Monday afternoon, and the Crime Scene Unit was called to the scene.

Investigators from Westlake police are working with the Ohio BCI, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office and the Cuyahoga County Coroner to investigate the deaths, police said.

No other information was released.

