Westlake police officer uses trauma care training, military experience to save life of crash victim

WESTLAKE, Ohio — An officer with the Westlake Police Department was recognized for their live-saving efforts during a motorcycle crash in June.

On June 12, Patrol Officer Ryan Jasinsky was on duty, headed to an assignment in Cleveland, when he was flagged down at the Interstate 90 and Interstate 71 split for a motorcycle accident that had just occurred.

Christine Sable was seriously injured in the crash, ejected from the motorcycle 50 feet over the guardrail, and no other first responders had arrived on scene yet.

Westlake police said Sable was bleeding heavily, so Jasinsky, who has received trauma care training and has prior military experience and training, put his knowledge to work and utilized tourniquets on two of Sable's limbs, using trauma gauze and medical supplies to stabilize her.

Jasinsky also made sure to keep Sable calm and treat her for shock as well while waiting for EMS to arrive.

Once EMS arrived on scene, they transported Sable to MetroHealth Medical Center where trauma surgeons took over. The surgeons told the Westlake Police Department that had Jasinsky not executed the life-saving measures when he did, Sable would not have survived.

After three months of treatment and surgeries, Sable is out of the hospital and visited Jasinsky at the Westlake Police Department this week with her husband, thanking the officer for saving her life.

Westlake Police Department said that Jasinsky will soon receive a Life Saving Award for his efforts in June.

