What you need to know about the Mpox outbreak in Cuyahoga County

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health said there is currently an Mpox outbreak in the county; here's what you need to know.



Nine cases have been reported: six to the county and three by the Cleveland Department of Public Health.

The ages of patients range from 17 to 44.

Mpox looks like a lesion and or rash on the body.

Testing is available at 5550 Venture Drive in Parma or 4200 Warrensville Center Road in Warrensville Heights.

