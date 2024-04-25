Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

What you need to know about the Mpox outbreak in Cuyahoga County

Mpox cases nearly double at start of 2024 versus same time last year
Jeenah Moon/AP
Mpox cases nearly double at start of 2024 versus same time last year
Posted at 10:08 AM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 10:08:52-04

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health said there is currently an Mpox outbreak in the county; here's what you need to know.

  • Nine cases have been reported: six to the county and three by the Cleveland Department of Public Health.
  • The ages of patients range from 17 to 44.
  • Mpox looks like a lesion and or rash on the body.
  • Testing is available at 5550 Venture Drive in Parma or 4200 Warrensville Center Road in Warrensville Heights.

RELATED: Mpox cases nearly double at start of 2024 versus same time last year

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through