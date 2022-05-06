Woman dies after shooting in parking lot of Maple Heights daycare center, police say

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Maple Heights Police is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead in the parking lots of a business on Broadway Avenue late Thursday, according to a news release.

Police responded at 7:41 p.m. to the 17500 block of Broadway Avenue, where they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her chest.

Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of homicide in Maple Heights on Broadway Avenue.

She was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

A News 5 crew saw officers investigating in the parking lot of a child care center.

Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of homicide in Maple Heights.

Witnesses told officers that a man fled the area in a vehicle after the shooting. He was located about 1.5 hour later at a gas station in North Randall. He was taken into custody without incident.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending proper notification of family.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216- 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.

