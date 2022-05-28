Woman dies from self-inflicted gunshot following police chase, crash on I-271

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are investigating the events leading up to a woman's death from a self-inflicted gunshot wound that happened Friday on I-271 near mile marker 23 following a robbery in Maple Heights and subsequent police chase and crash.

According to police, the events started just before 2 p.m. when Maple Heights detectives spotted a vehicle in North Randall believed to have been involved in an armed robbery in their city earlier in the day. Detectives followed, and a uniformed officer pulled over the car in Maple Heights on Northfield Road near I-480.

Authorities said the vehicle stopped, but the driver fled the scene and drove south on I-271. Police pursued the vehicle on the highway until the driver lost control, hit a guard rail and stopped in the middle of the road.

When police went up to the vehicle, they found the female driver unconscious from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Maple Heights police detectives at 216-587-9624. Tips can also be emailed to detectives.

The matter remains under investigation.

