Woman shot by Rocky River police at apartment complex on Linden Road

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A woman was shot by Rocky River police during a confrontation outside an apartment complex on Linden Road Monday, according to police.

Officers responded to Linden House West, located on Linden Road, where police said a 42-year-old woman threatened officers and herself with a gun.

Officer involved shooting in Rocky River overnight being handled by BCI. RRPD Chief says they were called to an apartment on Linden Road and were met by a woman with a gun threatening herself and officers. She was shot and taken to a hospital. Condition unknown. pic.twitter.com/cvt7u06Yym — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) November 8, 2021

At some point, shots were fired and the woman was shot, police said.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital. Police said no officers were injured.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

“They [BCI] will be conducting an Impartial investigation. Right now, it appears all of our officers that we represent are okay,” Tom Austin, Executive director of the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.