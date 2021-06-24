Watch
Wrong-way driver going eastbound in westbound lanes stopped by Euclid police

Mike Vielhaber.
Euclid police respond to wrong-way driver on I-90 Thursday.
Posted at 9:07 AM, Jun 24, 2021
EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid police officers were able to stop a wrong-way driver before it hit anyone on I-90 Thursday.

Overnight photojournalist Mike Vielhaber was at the scene where a police cruiser was blocking the wrong-way driver.

The car was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes when it was stopped by police.

This story is developing. News 5 will update this as soon as more information becomes available.

