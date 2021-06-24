Wrong-way driver going eastbound in westbound lanes stopped by Euclid police

EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid police officers were able to stop a wrong-way driver before it hit anyone on I-90 Thursday.

Overnight photojournalist Mike Vielhaber was at the scene where a police cruiser was blocking the wrong-way driver.

A lot of lucky people on I-90 westbound tonight. Another wrong-way driver. Euclid PD was able to stop it before hit anyone. pic.twitter.com/7OG3bnm0b1 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) June 24, 2021

The car was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes when it was stopped by police.

This story is developing. News 5 will update this as soon as more information becomes available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.