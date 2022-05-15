Youth business fair in Beachwood showcases young entrepreneurs

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — The second Youth in Business fair helped the next generation of budding entrepreneurs learn the ins and out of business at the "Snap. Click. Shoot." selfie Museum in Beachwood Saturday.

Vendors for the event consisted of businesses created, launched and led by kids.

“Opportunities like this help to create and shape the next generation of entrepreneurs,” said Deidra Nichols, co-owner of Snap.Click.Shoot.

The first Youth Business Fair held in March this year featured about a dozen young entrepreneurs showcasing their business products. Everything from lemonade to custom-made goods, like self-care products and blinged-out crocs.

Youth vendors tell us that it's all about putting in the hard work to get your feet off the ground.

"It's all about consistency. Like if you have a business, it's not going to be overnight," said Tamiiah Middlebrook, of Pretty Way Cosmetics. "It takes a lot of hard work, a lot of time, a lot of sweat, a lot of tears. Like, It's not going to be easy, but don't give up and just stay focused. And if you have a dream that put it in motion, don't just expect things to just play out by itself. You have to put in the hard work as well.

News 5 Cleveland. Tamiah Middlebrook.

