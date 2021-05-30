Youth soccer tournament in Westlake hopes to boost local economy

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A U8-U15 soccer tournament held in Westlake Saturday aimed to boost the local economy by bringing nearly 200 teams from across Ohio into the city.

Teams from the Cleveland and Columbus areas began the tournament Saturday with championship games planned for Sunday.

While having the young players compete against each other was the main objective of the tournament, the tournament was also designed to let the families in town for the tournament take in the city and in turn, provide a boost to the economy.

Teams were scheduled at least two hours between games, allowing them to explore the city over the course of the tournament.

Participants received welcome bags that included treats from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and visitor guides to the surrounding area.

The event was projected to bring in about $2 million in revenue to Westlake.

