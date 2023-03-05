1 dead, 4 others seriously injured in crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Friday night that killed a 26-year-old woman and injured four others, including three children, according to a news release from OSHP.

Around 7:30 p.m., OSHP responded to the Ohio Turnpike just west of State Route 250 in Oxford Township, located in Erie County.

The five people were in a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee that went off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail. The vehicle then became disabled in the center lane, the release said.

All five passengers got out of the Jeep in an attempt to get off the road for safety. However, authorities said a semi-truck hit them.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver, a 4-year-old girl, 3-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, the release said.

All of the passengers were from Corry, Pennsylvania.

