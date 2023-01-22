1 person, 2 dogs dead after house fire in Florence Township

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A house fire in Florence Township left one woman and two dogs dead on Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Florence Township Fire Department.

The fire took place at 7 a.m. at home in the 11000 block of State Route 113. When firefighters arrived to the scene, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke conditions.

One person was found inside of the home and was transported to Mercy Regional Hospital in Lorain where they were pronounced dead, the release said.

Two other people from inside of the home were transported for smoke.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes. "Overhaul operations" found two dead dogs and rescued seven others from inside of the home.

The Ohio State Fire Marshals office and Erie County Sheriff's Office are handling the investigation that is ongoing.

No estimation of dollar loss nor cause of the fire has been determined.

The following departments provided mutual aid:



Berlin Township Fire

Wakeman Fire

Vermillion City Fire

