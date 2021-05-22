15-year-old girl, 49-year-old man killed in Erie County crash

MILAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash that occurred in Erie County Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 3:46 p.m., a 2020 GMC Sierra was traveling east on Mason Road in Milan Township when it failed to negotiate a curve, went left of center and struck a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe that was traveling west on Mason Road.

The Sierra overturned and came to rest on the side of the road. The driver of the Sierra, identified as Nicholas Barylski, 49, of Huron, was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned, troopers said.

Barylski was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 36-year-old driver of the Santa Fe sustained serious injuries and was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center by MetroHealth-Metro Life Flight.

A 15-year-old passenger of the Santa Fe, identified as Alli Kurdinat, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

Troopers said the possibility of alcohol and/or drugs use is still being investigated and the crash remains under investigation.

