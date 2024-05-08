4 Vermilion firefighters resign due to 'toxic work environment'

Four firefighters from the Vermilion Fire Department have resigned after enduring "toxic work environments," according to their resignation letters.

In their combined letter, the firefighters listed the following reasons for resigning:



They felt they were undermined.

Verbally and physically assaulted.

A substandard communication process.

Complicity in the vandalism of firefighter property.

Sanctioned the existence of a group dedicated to harassing fellow firefighters and officers.

Vermilion Mayor Jim Forthofer released the following statement about the resignations:

“We wish the departing four firefighters well. They have all made substantial contributions to the residents of the City of Vermilion.





Fire Chief Brown, our first full time Chief. He has my full support. He is charged with evolving the all-volunteer Vermilion Fire Department to a department positioned to meet the needs of our growing community. Significant changes are being made. The first step is creating standards and policies in the department and holding firefighters to performance levels. There has been significant measurable progress. Cultural change is not always comfortable for everyone. But it is essential to meet our community’s future safety needs.”

News 5 has reached out to the city for more information about the allegations of a toxic work environment.