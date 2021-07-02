7-year-old child struck by vehicle while riding bicycle on US 6 in Vermilion Township

VERMILION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 7-year-old child riding a bike was struck by a vehicle while riding on the shoulder of US 6 in Vermilion Township, located in Erie County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State troopers with the Sandusky Post responded at approximately 7:44 p.m. on Thursday to a serious crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

A 7-year-old was riding his bicycle on the shoulder of US 6, traveling westbound while his babysitter was walking behind him pushing a stroller, state troopers said.

The child “traveled completely into the westbound lane” and was struck by a westbound vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old from Fairview Park, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The westbound vehicle attempted to brake and swerve to the left but was unable to avoid the collision. Both the vehicle and bicycle eventually stopped in the center of the roadway.

The child was life-flighted from the scene to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and was wearing her seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

