7th grader starts memorial scholarship for 13-year-old who died in car crash

CASTALIA, Ohio — After losing a friend in a car crash, Erie County 7th grader Morgan went to work on establishing a memorial fund in honor of 13-year-old Connor Miller.

“I came up with the idea because I had been very close to Connor’s sister Haley and Connor's mother was my Girl Scout leader. I just feel like God blessed me with such a great community that gave me the resources to do this,” Morgan said.

Connor’s mother, Jena Miller, said that she was excited to hear the idea.

"My instant reaction was, 'Absolutely, I think it's a great idea.' As far as the support from the community, I can't even begin to explain the support that we've had,” Miller said.

Almost a year ago, Miller suffered an almost unimaginable tragedy when her husband, father-in-law and 13-year-old son were all killed in a car accident.

“Connor was the biggest teddy bear, big into football, loved swimming, and he was so dedicated to whatever it was that he was doing. He was in the process of doing more work at the church,” Miller said.

Family members say Connor left a lasting impression with everyone, and to preserve his memory, the 7th grader came up with the idea to start the Conner Miller Memorial Scholarship Fund. The first fundraising event is called the Miles of Memories Glow Run Relay.

"I think the name is very fitting, because Connor lit up a room anywhere he went,” said Intervention Specialist at Margaretta Schools, Courtney Gysan.

Margaretta High School will host the Glow Run Relay on July 13 from 6 p.m. to midnight; it's the same school where Connor would have attended high school.

“We'll create teams of four, and we'll run all night and raise money,” Morgan said.

The money will be used to send kids to college, and although Connor is not here to live out his dreams, his memory will help others accomplish theirs.

“He always had dreams of being an electrician like his uncle, and he knew that was going to be expensive. We tried to prepare him for that, and I think it's great that now his memory will be able to help others in their future endeavors with schooling,” Miller said.

Teams of four can register for $40, and donations will also be accepted.

CLICK HERE to donate to the fund.