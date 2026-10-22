Better beach access is coming to this Vermilion park

VERMILION TWP., Ohio — Vermilion is among the latest Northeast Ohio communities to reinvest in its Lake Erie shoreline, with goals to transform access to one stretch of lakefront.

This week, the Vermilion Parks and Recreation Board approved funding for improvements at Sherod Park. The plans include parking lot upgrades, a kayak launch and an accessible trail straight to the beach.

“Only 17% of the entire (Ohio) lakefront is open to the public and we’re blessed with a good portion of that here,” said parks director Marc Weisenberger. “So we feel it is really important to give people real access to the lake.”

The park does already have one beach access point, via a steep set of stone stairs. Some current beachgoers, like Genevieve Everett and her dog Mabel, frequent the rocky sand to swim and search for sticks.

"It's just amazing. The water is shallow. You can walk out beyond this little bit, and it's sandy and beautiful — any time of year," Everett said.

She said she sees the beach’s potential.

"I'm always surprised when I see nobody's here," Everett said. “A little more beach cleanup would be fine, and maybe educating people more about the lake and its safety.”

Weisenberger said Vermilion has already been revitalizing Sherod Park, installing a new playground and restrooms in recent years. The latest project will cost around $300,000, largely covered by grants and private donations.

Weisenberger said the improvements would include regular beach maintenance by the parks and recreation department. He believes lakefront access is a valuable asset for Vermilion and improved access could help attract more visitors.

“It is a main draw, and it’s a big part of our economy in Vermilion,” he said. “These are important improvements for the Vermilion community, not just as a local park, but as a destination.”

For visitors like Everett and Mabel, cleanup and improvements are welcome in a place they already love.

"Oh my gosh, this is a jewel. We are so blessed to have it," she said.

Park improvements are anticipated to wrap up by late spring or early summer 2027.