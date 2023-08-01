Cedar Point announces 'Top Thrill 2'

Cedar Point announced Tuesday morning that they will be bringing back the Top Thrill Dragster in a redesigned way.

The Top Thrill 2 will be the amusement park's tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster.

The ride will have two 420-foot-tall track towers.



At the start of the ride, riders will be launched at 74 miles per hour to the first 420-foot-tall tower.

During the rollback, the train will shift into reverse for a second launch that could reach speeds of 101 mph.

Riders will then head into the third launch near the top speed of 120 mph.

“Top Thrill 2 will be the boldest and most advanced roller coaster Cedar Point has ever introduced. It’s another one-of-a-kind that could only be built at Cedar Point,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Our stamp on the industry is in roller coaster innovation, and today, that’s solidified as we redefine the strata coaster into a mega-thrill that our guests will come from far and wide to experience.”

The ride will open in 2024.