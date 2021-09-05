Early morning crash in Perkins Township leaves one dead

PERKINS TWP., Ohio — A single car crash early on Sunday morning resulted in one person dead in Perkins Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At approximately 2:46 a.m on Sunday morning Ohio State Troopers were called to the one vehicle crash at the intersection of US 250 and Mall Drive, authorities said. A 2002 Ford Taurus was headed southbound down US 250 where it traveled left of center before going off of the east side of the road. The car continued driving down a sidewalk before ultimately striking a light pole head on.

The driver of the car was extricated by medical means by Perkins Township Fire and was then later pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to authorities.

At this time the crash remains under investigation. It is unknown whether or not alcohol or drug use was a factor in the wreck. The driver was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

