Inclement weather keeps Cedar Point Shores closed another day

Cedar Point Shores
Jordan Sternberg
Cedar Point Shores
Posted at 11:26 AM, Jun 13, 2023
For the second day in a row, inclement weather has shut down Cedar Point Shores.

This is the third time the water park has had to close in less than a week.

The last two days have been due to rain and chilly temperatures.

Last week, the amusement park said it was closed due to chilly temperatures, but the high was 70.

The air quality in Sandusky was at an unhealthy level.

Anyone with tickets to the waterpark will be allowed to use them before the end of summer.

