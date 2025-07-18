Kelleys Island teams up with MetroHealth to provide medical care to residents and visitors

Kelleys Island is one of the places to be in the summer. Around 250,000 people visit during the tourist season every year.

“We see a huge influx of people during the summer, and we are getting into our busiest time of the year,” said EMS Chief Russell Maust.

However, along with its popularity comes drawbacks, the main one being the lack of a medical clinic and pharmacy.

Residents say that for the most part, they have to leave the island for doctors' appointments, and even have their medication flown in. But there are programs on the island that make sure it is a safe community for residents and visitors.

“In areas like Cleveland, if something happens in that ambulance's area of coverage, they can call for the next ambulance over. We do not have that opportunity here, because we are an island and don’t have surrounding communities."

Maust is sometimes the only paramedic on Kelleys Island who is able to respond to medical emergencies.

“It's a community that is very passionate about the care that their community has available to them. So, we have a lot of volunteers who live on the island, and we have trained to be emergency medical responders to help supplement the Ems care that we're able to deliver on the island,” said Dr. Jeremiah Escajeda.

Kelleys Island also has access to a Cleveland MetroHealth doctor, thanks to a partnership that began in 2021.

Last year, MetroHealth received roughly 55% of the flight transfers from Kelleys Island.

“Russ and Kellyes Island EMS has done a fantastic job in making sure the island is medically as safe as possible. And I’m fortunate to have the opportunity to help them provide medical care to island residents in what we consider a resource limited environment,” said Escajeda.

Escajeda serves as the medical director for Kelleys Island EMS to help provide care for residents and visitors.

“I will visit the island, but most of my contact with Kelly’s Island EMS is remotely via phone. We also have telemedicine capabilities as well too, if that's indicated. But for a large portion of patients, they are managed completely independently by Kelleys Island EMS with MetroHealth serving as a liaison,” said Escajeda.

The number one incident Kelleys Island EMS treats is dehydration, but occasionally accidents happen and some result in traumatic head and chest injuries.

“Dr. Escajeda is very familiar with these troubles and has always been exceptional in walking us through the best possible care for the patients,” said Maust.

During large events on the island, MetroHealth nurses and physicians will come to the island and help with the influx of patients.

“With the upcoming island fest coming, the fact that they sent extra people over here is one of many things that they do, and it's tremendous,” said Kelleys Island Mayor Ronald Ehrbar.

As they mentioned, the island has volunteers who assist EMS with emergencies, and they would like more people to participate in the program.

“We're always looking for personnel and people that are willing to participate and improve the overall system at large. So, people can contact Kelleys Island EMS if they are interested,” said Maust.