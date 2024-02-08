Lorain County farm connects people with their food

VERMILION, Ohio — When you think of farming, you typically think of the country.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley visited a Lorain County farm that's providing access to fresh food around the clock in the City of Vermilion.

"Our motto is striving to raise our food by God's design," said Julene Woods, owner of Woods Family Farm.

Woods and her husband Brett operate a pasture-raised system where the animals are free to graze and forage.

"With the system of rotationally, you never smell them," said Woods.

"You don't even know that sometimes we have 10 to 12 hogs on the property. It's pleasant to the neighbors, especially being in the city and it really gives back to the land rather than taking away."

Woods said she saw an increase in people wanting to know where their food comes from amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family built a roadside stand to provide customers access to fresh food outside of business hours.

The stand has a refrigerator and freezer, both stocked with chicken and turkey products. Eggs, honey, and syrup are also available for purchase.

Customers can place orders online and pick them up at the stand when it's convenient for them.

Orders are paid for by leaving cash or a check inside a lock box within the stand.

"The honor system has worked great so far," said Woods. "We just honestly believe that God is calling us to do more for our community. Whether that be, provide the good food, provide them a place, a trustworthy place for their food."

