Pedestrian struck and killed while walking across State Route 2 in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was struck and killed while she walked across State Route 2 near State Route 101 in Margaretta Township, located in Erie County, Sunday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Shanae F. Beito, 35, of Texas, was walking across State Route 2 at approximately 11:30 p.m. when she was struck by three vehicles.

Three vehicles were traveling westbound on State Route 2 when Beito attempted to cross State Route 2 in a southbound direction. She was initially struck by a 2012 Buick SUV.

Two other vehicles, a Honda SUV and a Toyota sedan also struck her.

The drivers of all three vehicles were not injured, according to OSHP.

State troopers said it’s unknown if alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in the crash.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.