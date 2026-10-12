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Report: Ohio high school basketball player dies in ATV accident

A community in Erie County is mourning the loss of a high school student who died in an ATV accident. According to Margaretta Athletics, sophomore Jaden Acheson died in the accident.
Ohio high school basketball player dies in ATV accident
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A community in Erie County is mourning the loss of a high school student who died in an ATV accident.

According to Margaretta Athletics, sophomore Jaden Acheson died in the accident.

Acheson was a member of the Margaretta Polar Bears basketball program.

School leaders expressed their condolences, saying their thoughts are with Acheson's family, friends, teammates and everyone who knew him.

A GoFundMe has been organized to help Acheson's family with expenses following his death.

Additional details about the accident have not been provided.

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