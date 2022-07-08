Two boats "completely destroyed", eight others damaged in fire in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio — On Thursday morning, the Sandusky Fire Department responded to Son Rise Marina as two boats were on fire, according to a release from Chief Mario D’Amico.

At around 11 a.m., the two boats were fully involved and eight other boats were damaged due to heat and fire. The two original boats are “completely destroyed”, the release said.

Mutual aid was provided from Huron City Fire Department as well to combat the flames in 45 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no injuries.

