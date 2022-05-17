13-year-old and 20-year-old seriously injured in buggy crash in Geauga County

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy and a 20-year-old female were seriously injured Monday after their Amish horse-drawn buggy was struck by a vehicle in Geauga County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Monday at approximately 8:55 p.m. on State Route 168 near the intersection of Shedd Road in Burton Township, located in Geauga County.

State troopers said the buggy was traveling southbound on State Route 168 and was struck from behind by a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 33-year-old woman from Warren.

The buggy was operated by a 13-year-old boy and a 20-year-old female was a passenger, the release states.

The occupants of the buggy were transported to University Hospitals with serious injuries. The 33-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was transported with minor injuries.

State troopers said impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

