2 unlocked cars stolen overnight in South Russell; items taken from other unlocked cars

SOUTH RUSSELL, Ohio — The South Russell Police Department is investigating after two unlocked vehicles were stolen overnight and several other unlocked cars had items taken from them, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The thefts occurred on Countryside Drive, Chelsea Court off Southwyck and Hazelwood Drive.

Police said several other unlocked vehicles had items stolen from them. Police said it’s likely the two stolen vehicles had keys in them at the time of the thefts.

Residents who live in the area are asked to check their camera systems for any suspicious activity. Tips and information can be sent to police at 440-338-7611.

