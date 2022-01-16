3 juveniles in buggy seriously injured in Geauga County crash

MIDDLEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three juveniles were seriously injured after an early morning crash in Geauga County Sunday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 12:44 a.m., troopers were called to Nauvoo Road near state Route 528 in Middlefield Township for report of a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy and a passenger van.

Once on scene, troopers found a buggy that was occupied by three juveniles had failed to yield from a private drive and had been struck by a 2009 Chevrolet Express van.

The three juveniles in the buggy were all ejected at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries, with one of the juveniles sustaining life-threatening injuries. All three were transported to nearby hospitals via life-flight.

According to troopers, alcohol impairment is suspected and OSHP is working to identify the three juveniles, who are believed to be a part of the Amish community.

A total of 10 occupants were in the van at the time of the crash. None were transported to the hospital and only minor injuries that were treated on scene were reported.

Troopers do not know the condition of the horse at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

