3 people dead in Geauga County house fire

HUNTSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three people are dead after a fire broke out in a home in Huntsburg Township Saturday morning, according to the Middlefield Fire Department.

Shortly after 7 a.m., fire crews were called to the 11200 block of Clay Street for report of a house fire with the possibility of victims trapped inside the home.

Once once scene, crews began to attack the fire and search the home. During that time, three victims were found dead, authorities said.

Personnel from the Middlefield Fire Department, Geauga County FIU and the State Fire Marshals Office are working together to identify the three victims and determine the cause of the fire.

The scene is still actively under investigation.

