49-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Geauga County

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 49-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Geauga County Sunday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 6:05 p.m., troopers were called to state Route 608 and Sisson Road in Hambden Township for report of a fatal crash.

Troopers believe a 2006 Honda Civic was traveling north on SR 608 when the driver, identified as Robert Osborne, 49, of Clairdon Township, failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree on the passenger side.

Obsorne was killed upon impact, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.